Samsung on Android updates: ‘Continuous OS upgrades is at the centre of what a consumer demands’

When you bought your last smartphone, you probably didn’t ask either the brand or the dealer if the phone will be eligible to get timely Android updates. This, however, does not feature on the priority list of an average smartphone user. But for an enthusiast, it’s a different case. But Samsung wants its new software upgrade policy to be a part of the commitment when selling a Galaxy smartphone.

“A lot of time you would have seen somebody using a two-generation old phone and say, Why can’t my phone do this?” Aditya Babbar, senior director & head of marketing at Samsung India, dismistfies the myth that Android users don’t care about mobile software updates on their phones. “The needs exist and I think the onus is on us, how do we communicate to them.”

For the longest time, new smartphones typically fail to come with the latest version of Android. This has been going on for years. Some blame Google, others blame OEMs for not pushing out software and security updates on time. When Google releases a new version of Android, the update goes through a series of steps before it reaches your phone. Because each phone is built differently, the software is customised and tailored for each phone and form factor. In simple words, Samsung can’t apply its OneUI to Android 12 and then push all the devices at once. Samsung has to follow a process and dedicate resources and time to making sure your device gets new updates.

Despite having the widest lineup of smartphone releases among all the Android OEMs, Samsung’s focus on its Android upgrade process is good for the industry. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Despite having the widest lineup of smartphone releases among all the Android OEMs, Samsung’s focus on its Android upgrade process is good for the industry. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

To improve its mobile software updates, an effort to address the industry-wide issue that plagued many Android manufacturers over the years, Samsung says its eligible Galaxy devices, including smartphones, tablets and watch, will receive up to four generations of operating system updates and five years of security updates. Not just the flagship Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z lineup, Samsung is committed to extending its Android OS upgrade policy to premium mid-range devices such as the new Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73. This shows that the state of Android updates is changing, and Samsung wants to lead the conversation around the speed at which Android updates reach your smartphone.

“A continuous OS upgrade is at the centre of what a consumer demands,” Babbar said. “Needs and adoption are there, and consumers understand that,” he added. “It’s how we make it relevant for them and make it a part of the decision.”

Samsung wants to set an example, while being part of the larger Android ecosystem which includes smartphone manufacturers and chip makers, by being transparent with its new Android OS upgrade policy. This not only benefits the end-user but also increases the longevity of a smartphone and thus reduces e-waste. “If there is an industry practice, why should the consumer not get it,” Babbar said.

Despite having the widest lineup of smartphone releases among all the Android OEMs, Samsung’s focus on its Android upgrade process is good for the industry. In fact, Samsung is taking one step ahead of Google, which promises three years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches for its Pixel phone lineup. The true rival to Samsung in updating the hardware with the latest software is Apple, which has a faster and seamless approach to pushing out iOS updates and software patches.