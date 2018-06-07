Samsung Note 9 3D renders reveal rear fingerprint scanner, Infinity display

Samsung Note 9’s back cover could look different from its predecessor Note 8, which was launched last year. (Image: OnLeaks) Samsung Note 9’s back cover could look different from its predecessor Note 8, which was launched last year. (Image: OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been leaked in 3D CAD renders by tipster OnLeaks, revealing the upcoming flagship’s design in detail. He also put out image renders of the device, which suggest that Note 9 will resemble the Samsung Galaxy S9 series in terms of design. The front will be dominated by an 18:9 aspect ratio Infinity display with thin bezels on top and bottom. Samsung Note 9 will continue with a 3.5 mm headset jack, which will be placed at the bottom alongside a USB Type-C port, microphone and speaker grille as well as S-Pen socket. The volume rocker keys and power button will be placed on the left while the dedicated Bixby button will be on right.

Samsung Note 9’s back cover could look different from its predecessor Note 8, which was launched last year. It looks like Note 9 will not sport in-display fingerprint sensor given the renders reveal a rear-mounted scanner under the horizontally aligned dual rear cameras. Previous leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Note 9 is known internally as “Crown”, and will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

A Bloomberg report claims that Samsung is gearing up to host its ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 9, where it will unveil its next Galaxy Note smartphone (likely to be called Note 9) with an upgraded camera. The Note 9 will also include an upgraded Qualcomm processor for some markets. The report adds that Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event is being held about two weeks earlier this year than a similar occasion last year. While the South Korean giant aims to release the next-generation Note smartphone as early as end of August, the plans could still change.

Samsung has already announced that its upcoming flagship will come with an improved version of its virtual assistant, dubbed “Bixby 2.0”. The Note 9 will come with a 6.4-inch 18:5:9 display and a 4000mAh battery, according to reports. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will ship with the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US while remaining countries including India will get an Exynos 9810 chipset. The handset will feature 6GB RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo. The Galaxy Note 9 will retain a dual-camera setup on the back with a variable aperture lens, like the Galaxy S9 series.

