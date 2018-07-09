Samsung Noida factory opening Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, South Korea President Moon Jai-in to inaugurate soon

Samsung Noida factory opening Live Updates: World’s Biggest Mobile factory will have 120 million per year capacity. (Image source: Anuj Bhatia/indianexpress.com Samsung Noida factory opening Live Updates: World’s Biggest Mobile factory will have 120 million per year capacity. (Image source: Anuj Bhatia/indianexpress.com

Samsung is gearing up to open what it calls the ‘world’s largest mobile factory’ in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida factory of Samsung will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at around 5.30 pm today. Samsung’s 35-acre Noida factory will be world’s largest with a claim of 120 million mobile phones per year.

According to reports, the current capacity of Samsung’s mobile manufacturing plant in Noida, is around 67 million mobiles, which includes smartphones and feature phones. The new plant, which is being opened in Sector 81, Noida will basically double the capacity. Samsung also has a manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu as well.