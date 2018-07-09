Samsung Noida factory opening Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, South Korea President Moon Jai-in to inaugurate soon

Follow Us:
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Samsung Noida factory live update: Samsung is gearing up to open what it calls the 'world’s largest mobile factory' in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Written by Anuj Bhatia | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 5:31:29 pm
Samsung is gearing up to open what it calls the ‘world’s largest mobile factory’ in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Noida factory of Samsung will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at around 5.30 pm today. Samsung’s 35-acre Noida factory will be world’s largest with a claim of 120 million mobile phones per year.

According to reports, the current capacity of Samsung’s mobile manufacturing plant in Noida, is around 67 million mobiles, which includes smartphones and feature phones. The new plant, which is being opened in Sector 81, Noida will basically double the capacity. Samsung also has a manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu as well.

17:31 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
16:58 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
16:35 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Samsung's Mobile phone factory in Noida will reach its capacity of 120 million by the year 2020. Samsung says it plans to manufacture 1 crore mobile phones per month, but that will be when the factory reaches peak capacity. They will be exporting phones from India to other markets. 

16:24 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
That's the big claim that Samsung is making, a capacity of manufacturing 120 million mobile phones per year.  Of course, this means both smartphones and feature phones. In India, the entire smartphone market stood around 124 million shipments for all of 2017, according to data shared by IDC. The feature phone shipments stood at 164 million for all of 2017, according to IDC. However, such a large factory would mean that Samsung is possibily looking at exporting phones out of India to other South-East Asian markets as well.  

16:21 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Samsung's mobile phone factory in Noida will be inaugurated around 5.30 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. The factory's announcement in India will be seen as a boost for the 'Make in India' programme of the NDA government. 

16:20 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Samsung is opening its factory in Sector 81 of Noida, where it has other plants as well. Samsung has been manufacturing in India since 1997 with television panels. Samsung's factories also manufacture fridges, television panels, washing machines, mobiles, smartphones in India. With the new investment, the mobile division's capacity will double to 120 million, claims the company.  The current capacity is around 67 million, which includes both feature and smartphones. In India, feature phones still dominate and Samsung leads in this segment. 

Also read: Samsung to start World’s Biggest Mobile Factory in India, inauguration today: Here’s what we know

Samsung had announced an investment of Rs 4,915 crore for the Noida plant last year. This plant is where Samsung also manufactures other consumer products like refrigerators, television panels, smartphones.  Samsung’s Noida plant also has a Research and Development Centre, as well as a design centre as well. In total over 70,000 people are employed in this Noida plant.

Read more: Samsung factory to be inaugurated by PM Modi today will be one of world’s largest with 120 million phones a year

