Samsung to unveil new ‘Wide’ foldable alongside Galaxy Z Fold 8, S Pen: Report

Samsung may introduce a new ‘Wide’ foldable at its July Galaxy Unpacked event this year, possibly debuting it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
The South Korean electronics giant is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London, United Kingdom, on July 22, according to a report by Korea Economic Times. The event is expected to showcase Samsung’s latest foldables, including a new ‘Wide’ model joining the lineup, as per the report.
It further claims that Samsung might be returning the S Pen to the series. Android foldables from competitors have also been doubling down on stylus support.
Notably, Samsung’s rumoured new foldable comes amid growing speculation about Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone (expected in September 2026). The Cupertino-based tech giant is, of course, late to the foldable phone market, and the competition is brutal, especially in China. That said, with Apple behind this new foldable device, expectations are bound to rise.
At the July Unpacked event, Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 but there is no confirmation yet about Galaxy Z Flip 8. The company might also launch new Galaxy Watch models at this same event, which would be in line with previous launches.
The Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 were launched at the Unpacked event in New York City last year, while the Fold/Flip 6 was previously debuted in Paris, and the Fold/Flip 5 were announced in South Korea. Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 phones, consisting of the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, debuted at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, United States on Wednesday, February 25.