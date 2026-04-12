Samsung to unveil new ‘Wide’ foldable alongside Galaxy Z Fold 8, S Pen: Report

Samsung may introduce a new ‘Wide’ foldable at its July Galaxy Unpacked event this year, possibly debuting it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The South Korean electronics giant is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London, United Kingdom, on July 22, according to a report by Korea Economic Times. The event is expected to showcase Samsung’s latest foldables, including a new ‘Wide’ model joining the lineup, as per the report.

It further claims that Samsung might be returning the S Pen to the series. Android foldables from competitors have also been doubling down on stylus support.

Notably, Samsung’s rumoured new foldable comes amid growing speculation about Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone (expected in September 2026). The Cupertino-based tech giant is, of course, late to the foldable phone market, and the competition is brutal, especially in China. That said, with Apple behind this new foldable device, expectations are bound to rise.