Samsung new update makes Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ fingerprint scanner faster and more accurate

Samsung has started rolling out a new update version v2.0.8.4 for its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones. The update is currently rolling out in Germany, Poland, Netherlands and the UK, according to a report by SamMobile. The update brings some fixes to the biometrics security.

According to the report, the update makes the in-display fingerprint scanner more accurate and responsive. The report citing a number of Reddit users claims that the in-display fingerprint sensor is now much more accurate and instantly unlocks the device with no lag.

Update version 2.0.8.4 is a light update and is only 6.9MB in size. According to the report, the update is a server-side update and there’s no way for the users to trigger it manually. So you will have to wait until Samsung sends an update push notification to your device.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are the first smartphones available to consumers that utilise Qualcomm’s 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor which the company states faster and more secure compared to regular optical in-display fingerprint sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 19: 9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Exynos 9820 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 512GB storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top and is backed by a 3400mAh battery with fast wireless charging 2.0 support.

It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, a12MP dual aperture wide-angle lens with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree view. On the front, it features a 10MP sensor to take selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a 6.4-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution. It is also powered by the Exynos 9820 octa-core processor paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB/1TB storage. It also runs One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie and is backed by 4,000mAh battery. The rear camera module is the same one used on the Galaxy S10. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of a 10MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor.