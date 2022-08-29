Samsung might be working on a dual screen phone: Here’s what we know so far

After the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, leaks indicate that Samsung is working on a dual-screen phone. But it looks like this is not a foldable device. Samsung’s latest dual-screen phone may come with a transparent display on the back of the phone in addition to the primary screen.

According to a recent report by SamMobile, the information about the dual-screen display comes from a patent application that was discovered at the World Intellectual Property Office. It looks like the patent was filed earlier in January this year. The patent suggests that the rear display will be indistinguishable when turned off. It also shows an always-on display on the back of the phone that might show some information.

It is expected that the rear display will cover somewhere around 60 per cent of the area, with the always-on display and the camera island taking up the rest of the space.

In case you remember, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE released dual-screen phones named Nubia X and Nubia Z20 a few years ago, but instead of a transparent display, they used a rear glass panel with higher opacity to give a similar impression.

While Samsung is not the first company to come up with the idea, it happens to be the one company that has experimented with various form factors in the last few years. And even though the patent might not see the light of day, it is interesting to see that Samsung is still trying out something new.