Samsung, LG to launch 5G smartphones at MWC 2019: Report

Samsung and LG are reportedly going to announce 5G smartphones at MWC 2019, according to The Korea Herald. Samsung is expected to launch three Galaxy S10 models and a separate 5G-enabled smartphone, although the information hasn’t been confirmed by the South Korean major. Meanwhile, LG too plans to showcase its first ever 5G smartphone at MWC, the biggest mobile event of the year. MWC 2019 kicks off in Barcelona on February 25 and runs through February 28.

“LG had been expected to introduce 5G phones around May in Korea and the United States, but the company’s new mobile business leadership has changed the plan recently not to be a latecomer in the 5G market,” an industry official told The Korea Herald.

Not much is known about the smartphone, but we do know that it will probably be an upgraded version of the G7 ThinQ with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and Snapdragon X50 modem. Apparently, the phone may end up as the “G8 ThinQ, the report says.

But it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see that both Samsung and LG are planning to showcase 5G smartphones early next year. At an event in Hawaii earlier this month, Qualcomm had announced the Snapdragon 855, the company’s next-generation mobile processor for 5G phones.

Unsurprisingly, major smartphone vendors have been planning to launch 5G phones in 2019. In fact, OnePlus has already announced that it will launch a 5G smartphone in Europe early next year. Even Oppo is rumoured to show off a 5G smartphone at MWC 2019. Huawei has also signaled to launch a 5G-ready smartphone in the first half of 2019.