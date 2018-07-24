Samsung leads Xiaomi in Q2 2018 smartphone shipments: Counterpoint

Samsung managed to surpass the popular Chinese brand, Xiaomi in India with a 29 percent share in the second quarter of 2018 Samsung managed to surpass the popular Chinese brand, Xiaomi in India with a 29 percent share in the second quarter of 2018

Samsung has managed to take lead over Xiaomi in the Indian smartphone market, as per the latest data provided by Counterpoint. According to the research firm, Samsung managed to surpass the popular Chinese brand in the country with 29 per cent market share in the second quarter of 2018. Counterpoint suggests that Samsung’s latest smartphones from the Galaxy J series, including Galaxy J6, Galaxy J2(2018) and Galaxy J4, contributed to ‘more than’ half of the company’s shipment.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi accounted for 28 per cent market share in the second quarter this year and took the second spot. Counterpoint further cited that the top five brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Honor, captured a record 82 per cent share of the total smartphone market during the quarter. While Samsung pipped Xiaomi in terms of market share, the Chinese smartphone brand still managed to earn its highest ever shipments in India during the Q2 2018. While Xiaomi’s share in the second quarter slid from 31.1 per cent share in Q1 to 28 per cent in Q2, the year-over-year (YoY) position, however, ‘grew 12 per cent.’

Counterpoint cites that the growth “can be attributed to its strong product and supply chain strategy which has allowed it to launch products with a longer shelf life than its competitors and that too in the important sub-Rs. 10,000 segment.” Notably, Samsung’s market share grew from 26.2 per cent in the first quarter to 29 per cent in the second quarter, as per Counterpoint’s data.

“Samsung has regained the leading position back after receding it to Xiaomi two quarters ago. The success of Samsung during the quarter can be attributed to its refreshed J series as it launched the most number of models as compared to any brand across multiple price points during the quarter,” Counterpoint Research Analyst, Karn Chauhan said. “These new launches brought some of the most popular and sought-after features like dual camera, infinity display, and facial unlock across different price segments for Samsung for the first time ever. Additionally, the strong offline distribution and aggressive marketing campaign around its J series helped the brand to gain not only market but also mind share during the quarter. 2H 2018 is likely to be a close race between Samsung and Xiaomi especially during the important upcoming festive season,” he added.

After Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo took the third and fourth spot capturing 12 per cent and 10 per cent market share respectively. Meanwhile, Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, held the fifth position with a 3 per cent market share in the second quarter.

The research firm noted that the smartphone market in India returned to double-digit growth of 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) after a flat first-quarter growth. Counterpoint’s report pointed out that Lava is the only local brand which registered positive annual growth during the quarter driven by entry-level models including its first Android Go device – Z50. Meanwhile, Transsion group led by itel, Tecno, Infinix and Spice continued to grow in the smartphone segment in India with Tecno growing 74 per cent during the quarter, as per the report.

Mentioning leading brand Apple, Counterpoint cited that the Cupertino-based company had a slow growth as it underwent changes in its distribution strategy. Apart from the distribution changes, Apple’s domestic assembling is yet to pick up pace, making it rely on imports, the report added. According to Counterpoint, Apple had 1 per cent market share during the quarter, its lowest in recent history.

As per Counterpoint, three Xiaomi devices – Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 – managed to capture the first, second and fourth position in the five-top selling smartphones in the country. Samsung’s Galaxy J6 took the third spot, while Vivo Y71 took the fifth position. “OnePlus 6 was the best-selling model in premium segment making it the leader for the full quarter surpassing Samsung and Apple,” the report mentioned.

As for the feature phone market in India, it continued to outpace the smartphone market with a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21 per cent. Reliance Jio captured almost half of the total feature phone market driven by the success of its Jiophone, its highest ever, as per the report. Counterpoint believes that the telecom operator will maintain the growth momentum as it refreshed its Jiophone bundled with aggressive upgrade offer of Rs 501 and bringing popular apps, including WhatsApp, to Jiophone 2. Following Jio, Samsung holds a 9 per cent share of Indian feature phone shipments, while Nokia and itel captured 8 per cent and 5 per cent share respectively. Meanwhile, the domestic brand, Lava captured 5 per cent share.

