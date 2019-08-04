Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung shares teaser for new Exynos chipset ahead of Galaxy Note 10 event

Samsung has shared a teaser for an upcoming Exynos processor that will be launched on August 7 at the Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York. It is expected to be Exynos 9825 and reported to power the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Samsung announced a new Exynos processor which could be Exynos 9825 powering the Galaxy Note 10 series. (Image source: Twitter/evleaks)

Samsung has released a teaser on Twitter for a new Exynos chipset that is launching on August 7 at the company’s Unpacked Event next week in Brooklyn. Samsung has not revealed any details regarding the upcoming processor, but the 11-second teaser throws in words like “evolved”, “next-level” and “intelligent”.

It is being speculated that the new processor from Samsung will be the Exynos 9825 chipset. Earlier, tipster Evan Blass claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 series in the US will be powered by the Exynos 9825 processor from Samsung and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will only be limited to the Verizon model of the Note 10.

Typically, Samsung’s flagship phones come with the Qualcomm processor in the US market, whereas it puts the Exynos processor in other international markets like India. For instance, the Galaxy S10 series in the US runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, but in India it runs the Exynos 9820 processor.

Coming back to the new processor, with the new Exynos 9825 processor, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 series will take things one step ahead of Exynos 9820 of the Galaxy S10 series. Usually Samsung would have the same Exynos processor on the Note series as on the S series, but that also appears to be changing this year.

Galaxy Note 10 scheduled to launch at Unpacked event in New York. (Image source: Twitter/evleaks)

Samsung is expected to launch two Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. The regular Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The display resolution on both the device is expected to be 2K.

Another difference between the two models will be the battery, charging speed and camera. While the Note 10 will have a 3,600mAh battery and 18W fast charging, the Note 10+ is expected to have a bigger 4,300mAh battery as well as 45W fast charging support.

The Galaxy Note 10 is reported to have a triple camera setup at the back whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to have an extra depth-sensing camera at the back taking the camera count to four. Leaked renders of the Galaxy Note 10 series reveal that Samsung will use its Infinity-O display in the lineup but the punch-hole will be at the centre unlike the side punch-hole in the Galaxy S10 series.

Also read | As we wait for Samsung Galaxy Note 10, here is every Galaxy Note device so far

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 event is scheduled to take place on August 7 at 4 pm in Brooklyn, New York. In India, the Galaxy Note 10 event will start at 1.30 am on August 8 on converting the US time to ours. The tech giant will also broadcast the livestream of the event.

