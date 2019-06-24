Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1 in India: Price, specs, features

Samsung today launched the Galaxy Tab S5e in India alongside the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 in India expanding its tablet portfolio in the country. The Galaxy Tab S5e is a premium mid-range tablet with features like Super AMOLED display and quad speakers whereas the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is an affordable device focusing on multimedia experience.

The Galaxy Tab S5e Wi-Fi only model is priced at Rs 35,999, whereas the Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 39,999. The Galaxy Tab A10.1 Wi-Fi only model is available for Rs 14,999 and the Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 19,999. Both the devices are available in Silver, Black, and Gold colour options.

Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 10.1 availability

The Galaxy Tab S5e will go on sale from June 24 across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House. The Galaxy Tab S5e’s Wi-Fi variant will also be available on Amazon.in, while the Wi-Fi +LTE variant will also be available on Flipkart.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Wi-Fi only) will be available for sales only on Amazon.in, and Samsung e-Shop starting June 26. Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Wi-Fi + LTE) will be available across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop, Amazon.in, and Samsung Opera House starting July 1, 2019.

Galaxy Tab S5e specifications and specifications

Samsung presents the Galaxy Tab S5e as a slim and light-weight tablet. Its metal body measures 5.5mm in thickness and weighs around 400 grams. The Tab S5e features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The camera combination on the Galaxy Tab S5e is 13MP (rear) + 8MP (front). It runs Android Pie and sports quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos integration.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is backed by a 7,040mAh battery with quick-charge support. Samsung claims the tablet can last up to 14.5 hours of non-stop viewing. The premium tablet also features face unlocking and a fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Tab S5e comes with Samsung DeX mode, and it can switch between DeX mode and Android mode by connecting the tablet to its dedicated POGO Keyboard, which is available in the market. Samsung says the DeX supports 20 windows operations at a time with support for operations like drag and drop, minimize, maximize, and more.

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 specifications and features

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 features a metal unibody with a 10.1-inch Full HD corner-to-corner display with 400 nits brightness. It is 7.5mm thick and weighs 470 grams. It sports dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound.

This affordable tablet is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs Android Pie and sports a 6,150mAh battery. The camera combination on the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is 8MP (rear) + 5MP (front).

The tablet comes with a Kids Home for children friendly learning app. There is also a Parental Control feature on the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 that lets users set time limits for children’s use of the device.