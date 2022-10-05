Samsung launches Galaxy A04s: Check price and specifications

Samsung recently added a new phone to its budget smartphone lineup – the Galaxy A04s. Let us take a look at what the latest budget offering from the South Korean smartphone maker has to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s features a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and is powered by the in-house developed octa-core Exynos 850 chipset.

On the back of the phone, you will find a triple camera setup consistiing of a 50MP primary sensor that is backed by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor whereas the front side has a waterdrop notch that houses a 5MP camera.

Running on One UI Core based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone comes with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM which can be expanded up to 8GB using the RAM plus feature. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which the company claims lasts up to 2 days using AI power management that adjusts according to user habits. It supports 15W fast charging. Samsung has mounted the fingerprint scanner on the power button and included support for Dolby Atmos as well.

The Galaxy A04s is available in three colours, namely, black, copper and green with the 4GB/64GB version priced at Rs 13,499. It will be available on Samsung.com, major e-commerce portals and offline retail stores.

As part of an introductory offer, SBI credit card, One card and Slice card can avail cashback of up to Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A04s down to Rs 12,499.