Samsung launches Android 12-powered One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 devices

Samsung has confirmed its plan to release its One UI 4 software update for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra starting today. The software update, based on this year’s Android 12, was released in public beta back in September. Now the update has started rolling out for all users and will bring new theming options, keyboard tweaks, and privacy settings.

The new features that will be a part of the One UI 4, include a redesigned ‘Material You-style’ which is based on Android 12. To recall Android 12 features a redesigned look and feel based on a system called “Material You,” featuring big buttons, shifting colors, and smoother animations.

The ‘Material You-style overhaul’ will grant users the ability to change the operating system’s color scheme based on chosen wallpaper, in addition to offering redesigned widgets. The company has also posted a new video on YouTube which gives us an insight into what we can expect from the One UI 4 software update.

The update will also bring new privacy-focused features including a Privacy Dashboard, that will monitor how often apps are requesting sensitive information from the device, and new indicators that will show when the phone’s camera or microphone are being used. Other features will include a tweaked keyboard that will bring support for more animated emojis and stickers.

While the One UI 4 update is limited to Samsung’s S21 series as of now, the company has stated that it will be available “soon” on various other devices including older Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy A, as well as Samsung’s range of foldables, and tablets.

As per a notice that appeared in the Samsung Members app in Korea, which was deleted shortly afterward, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, S20 series, Note 20 series, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G could receive their One UI 4 updates in December. Older foldable devices, Note 10 and S10 series appear could get the update in January, while Samsung’s tablets could start receiving the update from February. It is important to note that Samsung has not yet mentioned the official timeline for when the update will release on other phones.