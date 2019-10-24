Samsung issues software update to fix Galaxy S10, Note 10 fingerprint flaw

Samsung says that it has released a software update to fix the problems with the fingerprint recognition feature on its flagship devices– Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. As per a report by Reuters, Samsung issued an apology to its Galaxy phone users and told them to update their biometric authentication to the latest software version.

During the launch of Galaxy S10, Samsung said that its ultrasonic fingerprint scanner was more secure and accurate than conventional optical in-display fingerprint scanners found on other devices. However, the security flaw allowed the Galaxy S10 to be unlocked by anyone’s fingerprint regardless of the biometric data registered in the device.

The issue was first reported by a British woman, whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his print. Samsung issued a press statement explaining the cause of flaw with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It said that the issue occurred after certain Galaxy S10 owners began applying “silicone screen protecting cases” onto the phone’s display.

The screen protector messed with the built-in sensor’s 3D patterns causing the phone to be unlocked by a fingerprint that was not registered in the device. Samsung said that the patterns appearing on certain silicon case protectors could have been recognized along with fingerprints, causing the issue.

Samsung advised all Galaxy S10 series and Note 10 series users to remove such covers and delete all previously registered fingerprint data. It also promised a software update to fix the issue and the new report says that the update is now available.

The fingerprint sensor issue became so serious for Samsung that a number of financial institutions started to blacklist the fingerprint authorisation of some Samsung phones to access their apps. As per the report, the Bank of China has pulled the fingerprint payments from certain Samsung devices and Alipay temporarily revoked fingerprint payment verification as well. It remains unclear if the financial institutions will reverse their move.