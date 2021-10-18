Samsung introduces new colour options for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has confirmed the launch of two new colour options for its Galaxy Z Series smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 256GB will be available in Phantom Silver, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB on the other hand will be available in Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs two displays, a main foldable inner display, and an outer secondary display. The main display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel which is called the Infinity Flex Display. It comes with a resolution of 2208×1768 pixels with 374ppi (pixels per inch) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The second panel on the device is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2268×832 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels and 425ppi and support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device also comes with a 1.9-inch secondary display which is a Super AMOLED panel with 260×512 resolution and 302ppi.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB storage. Coming to 5G, the phone will support both SA and NSA Sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G. There is a 3,300mAh battery and the phone comes with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1.

Consumers will be able to buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G via Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Samsung says that on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, you will be able to avail an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7000 using credit and debit cards. This will bring down the effective price of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G to Rs 1,42,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at Rs 77,999.