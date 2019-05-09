Samsung introduces industry-first 64MP smartphone camera sensor

Samsung has beaten Sony to launch a 64MP camera sensor for smartphones. This is the highest resolution image camera sensor available in the market for mobile devices. It will compete with Sony’s 48MP IMX586, one of the most popular camera sensors in use.

The 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 is using something called pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm, in order to deliver bright 16MP images in low light environments and 64MP shots in brighter settings. Samsung has also been able to add support real-time high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB), which is actually close to the human eye which is around 120dB. Regular image camera sensors are in the range of 60-decibels (dB).

The GW1 also comes with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that uses light more effectively in a bright environment. Additionally, Super Phase Detection allows for full HD recording at 40-frames-per-second (fps) to deliver “smooth cinematic slow-motion videos. ”

The company also announced a new 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM2 camera sensor. This one also features Tetracell technology that will massively improve shots in low-light environments and a remosaic algorithm.

Samsung said both camera sensors are currently sampling to customers, with mass production expected to start in the second half of this year. The Galaxy Note 10, which is expected to launch in the second half of this year, could be the first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera.

The new camera sensors will allow Samsung to compete with Sony, one of the best names in the camera sensor business. Major smartphone manufacturers like Apple, Xiaomi and Oppo have been using Sony camera sensors in their devices.