Samsung hypes the Galaxy Z Flip with a teaser aired during Oscars 2020

The Galaxy Z Flip will make its global debut on February 11. (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter) The Galaxy Z Flip will make its global debut on February 11. (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter)

Samsung aired a commercial for the Galaxy Z Flip during today’s Oscar telecast. This is the same flip-style foldable smartphone that Samsung plans to launch during the company’s Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco.

Without revealing the name of the phone, an ad for the Unpacked 2020 showed a new folding smartphone. This clamshell design brings back memories of flip phones that once ruled the market.

The folding phone, believed to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, folds up into a palm-sized device, making it portable enough to fit into a pocket. The design is reminiscent of Motorola’s foldable Razr smartphone, which recently went on sale in the US.

As seen in a brief commercial during the Oscars, the phone has a large foldable screen inside and a small 1-inch screen on the outside. The small screen on the front can be seen providing information about an incoming call. Google Duo has been prominently highlighted in the clip. You can see yourself the Galaxy Z Flip in action in the video below as captured by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Samsung just showed off its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That’s one way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 10, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The unexpected reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip during Sunday night’s Academy Awards telecast could be a well-calculated marketing strategy. It shows that Samsung is targeting a new set of audience, most likely the fashion crowd, with the Galaxy Z Flip.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some reports suggest the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone might cost $1400 (roughly Rs 99,869), meaning the phone won’t come cheap. The South Korean major will take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the Galaxy S20 series on Tuesday during the Unpacked 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd