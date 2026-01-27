From Honor to Samsung, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026

Even as RAM and storage limits spark fresh debate, the smartphone hype machine is in overdrive. From the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone 17E, these are the most anticipated smartphone launches to watch out for in the coming months.

Samsung usually unveils the Galaxy S series devices in late January, but this time, the South Korean phone maker is expected to launch its newest flagship devices on February 25, with availability starting in early March. While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed any details, several leaks and rumours have hinted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature a built-in Privacy Display.

The technology is not only said to limit viewing angles so that only the person directly facing the phone will be able to see content, but also feature the next-generation Gorilla Glass. However, there are no details about the camera setup, so Samsung will likely be sticking with the same cameras as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And is the case with new smartphones, we also expect to see a slight to moderate price bump.

Also Read | Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker

iPhone 17e may look the same as its predecessor, at least from the back. (Express Photo) iPhone 17e may look the same as its predecessor, at least from the back. (Express Photo)

Apple iPhone 17e

Apple is also reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e, its newest budget phone. While nothing is official at the moment, rumour has it that the upcoming device will borrow its design from the iPhone 15. If true, this means we may see a dynamic island and MagSafe support on the iPhone 17e, making it a compelling option with fewer trade-offs.

While the iPhone 17ee is said to retain the same 6.1-inch screen as last year with a 60Hz refresh rate, speculation has it that Apple will be using the new A19 chip, which made its debut on the iPhone 17 series last September. However, it may be a downclocked version of the chipset.

On the camera front, iPhone 17e will reportedly have the same 48MP single camera setup as last year. According to Macrumors, the upcoming device will pack in Apple’s C1X modem, which made its debut on the iPhone Air. Also, like the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17e is said to start from $599, but we suggest you take this information with a huge grain of salt since things may change down the line.

Also Read | iPhone 16e review: Best entry point to the Apple world

The Pixel 10a is said to have the same design as its predecessor. (Express Photo) The Pixel 10a is said to have the same design as its predecessor. (Express Photo)

Google Pixel 10a

Google is also said to be working on the Pixel 10a, the pocket-friendly Pixel device many Indians prefer to buy. Leaked CAD renders of the device suggest that the upcoming phone will have the same design as its predecessor, with Google sticking to a flat plastic back and a minimal-looking pill-shaped camera island housing a dual camera setup.

Story continues below this ad

Also, like last year, the Pixel 10a is said to pack in the same 6.3-inch OLED panel. However, the biggest surprise is that the upcoming phone will use the same Tensor G4 chip rather than the new Tensor G5, which was first spotted on the Pixel 10 series.

The only good news is that the Pixel 10a may offer the same set of AI features as the Pixel 10 series, but we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be true or if Google will limit the capabilities of its upcoming pocket-friendly device. All in all, it looks like the Pixel 10a may be the same as its predecessor with a few minor upgrades.

Also Read | Realme P4 Power confirmed to launch on January 29 with massive 10,001mAh battery

Xiaomi 17 may have the same camera setup as last year. (Image Source: Xiaomi) Xiaomi 17 may have the same camera setup as last year. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi is also said to launch the Xiaomi 17 in India sometime in February or March. Launched in China last year in September, the latest from the Chinese phone maker is a compact device with a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED screen and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Running on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box, the Xiaomi 17 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and packs in an impressive 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Story continues below this ad

On the back, it has the same squircle-shaped camera island as last year that houses a 50MP primary camera in addition to a 50MP ultrawide shooter and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.6x optical zoom support. Xiaomi 17 could bear a price tag of Rs 57,000, but we will have to wait to know more.

Honor will showcase its Robot phone at MWC 2026. (Image Source: Honor) Honor will showcase its Robot phone at MWC 2026. (Image Source: Honor)

Honor Robot phone

Honor has confirmed that it will be launching the much-anticipated Robot Phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona alongside the Magic V6 – its latest book-style foldable phone. Unlike the majority of smartphones available in the market, the Honor Robot Phone will come with an AI-powered camera that pops up from the rear module.

The robot camera is said to feature a gimbal along with a rotating brain, with Honor claiming it will have an “AI brain” and offer the “mobility of a robot”. While the company is yet to reveal the hardware specifications of the device, a video posted on X shows the smartphone offering information about the user’s dress, their surroundings, and even entertaining an infant.

The phone is also shown to feature a hole-punch display for the selfie camera, while the back panel seems to resemble the iPhone 17 series with a glass cutout and an alpha symbol in the middle.