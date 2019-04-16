Samsung claims it sold 2 million units of Galaxy A-series smartphones in 40 days

Looks like Samsung recent attempt to take on the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo has been a success. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Samsung India has told IANS, that the company has been able to sell a total of two million units of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and the Galaxy A50 in India within 40 days. He also added that the turnover from the three smartphones has totalled $500 million.

According to the report, Samsung is targetting $4 billion in terms of revenue from its newly revamped Galaxy A series by the end of 2019.

To recall, Samsung currently sells four smartphones under its Galaxy A series. These include the Galaxy A10 priced at Rs 8,490, Galaxy A20 priced at Rs 12,490, Galaxy A30 priced at Rs 16,990 and Galaxy A50 starting at Rs 19,990.

“In the first 40 days starting March 1, we have sold a total of two million units of three Galaxy A models in India – A50, A30, and A10. The revenue turnover from these three phones in 40 days is $500 million,” Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Samsung India, told IANS on Monday. “I think this a record for any brand in the industry,” Singh added.

He also said, “When the rest of the portfolio in A series becomes available, we are sure of not only achieving but exceeding our target.”

Singh also stated that the recently launched Galaxy A70 sporting a triple camera system on the back will launch next week in India. The Galaxy A70, according to Singh, will cost anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 price bracket. He also revealed that the Galaxy A80, a phone with a rotating camera, is headed to India in the coming days. While he did not reveal the exact launch time frame, Singh did mention the phone will be priced anywhere between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000.