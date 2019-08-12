Samsung has made a 108MP camera sensor for Xiaomi’s next smartphone

Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone will pack a 108MP camera sensor and it is made by a none other than rival Samsung. Before you think too much, a new camera sensor that boasts 108 million megapixels, has been made by Samsung’s camera sensor-making arm.

Made in collaboration with Chinese phone company Xiaomi, the new sensor uses 0.8μm image-sized pixels like a 64MP image sensor, introduced in May. This is the world’s first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels, Samsung said in a press statement.

The new 108MP image sensor, the ISOCELL Bright HMX, will allow consumers to take pictures in high-end DSLR quality. The sensor is 1/1.33-inch size and has a large surface area, meaning it can absorb more light in “low-lit settings than smaller sensors.”

It uses Samsung’s custom Tetracell technology that uses four pixels as one to absorb more light in dark environments. It also helps in minimizing noise and increases colour accuracy, thus resulting in clearer and vivid pictures. The sensor also supports video recording 30 frames-per-second at 6K. The mass production of the ISOCELL Bright HMX will kick off next month.

‘Megapixel war is back’

Samsung has announced its 108MP ISOCELL CMOS sensor at a time when the tech fraternity is already debating about whether we need a camera phone with a high megapixel count. Smartphone makers and camera sensor companies have once again started backing the idea of “more megapixels result in better images.” In fact, the megapixel war has already returned with the launch of 48MP camera smartphones. Phones with 64MP are next, with both Realme and Xiaomi launching new smartphones with Samsung’s 64MP sensor.

Qualcomm, the world’s largest mobile chipmaker, predicts smartphones may come with a 100-megapixel camera sensor by end of the year. The company’s 6-series, 7-series and 8-series processors already support camera sensors of up to 192MP.

It is widely speculated that Mi Mix 4 will be the first smartphone to use a 108MP camera sensor, which will be made official in the sometime in the second half of the year.