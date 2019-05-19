Samsung has fixed design issues on the Galaxy Fold, launch likely to happen next month: Report

Samsung has reportedly fixed issues that caused the $2000 foldable phone to break. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Samsung is currently testing the redesigned model with three wireless operators in its home market and a release is planned for next month.

The Yonhap report said the South Korean major has come with two solutions to fix issues with the Galaxy Fold’s display that cause it to break easily. The company reportedly solved the phone’s display issue by moving the protective shield under the frame of the device, which will make it really hard for a regular user to peel it off. Additionally, Samsung has found a way to reduce the gap between the screen and the hinge to reduce the chances of dust and debris getting behind the screen.

Last month, Samsung said it would be delaying the release of its much-hyped Galaxy Fold indefinitely after some reviewers the device’s marque foldable screen breaking. Samsung had been planning to release the Galaxy Fold on April 26 in the US, but it had to postpone the launch of the marquee device.

The foldable phone, Samsung Galaxy Fold, was first announced the company’s high-profile Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco in February. The $1980 Galaxy Fold transforms into a 7.3-inch tablet from a phone when folded. The ambitious smartphone features six ameras, two large batteries and a Snapdragon 855 processor.

While the device was never intended to be a commercial success, many hoped the Galaxy Fold would bring some sort of innovation back in the smartphone market. But reviewers, journalists and YouTubers quickly found issues with the Galaxy Fold. Several reviewers reported the Galaxy Fold units dying within a few hours of usage. Two reviewers accidentally removed an outer plastic film, thinking that it was a screen protector. Samsung later explained that the layer was meant to stay on.

The delay is seen as a huge setback for Samsung. In 2016, the South Korean maker had to recall and stop the production of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after reports of then exploding due to faulty batteries.