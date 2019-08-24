Samsung has already started working on Galaxy S11 series: Here’s everything we know

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Note 10 series of flagship smartphones globally. The company has now started working on its next Galaxy S11 series of smartphones and leaks have already started rolling out. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series of smartphones.

According to the leaker, Ice Universe the Galaxy S11 has entered its research and development stage. In a separate tweet, he also confirmed that the device has been codenamed ‘Picasso’, it will have a substantial camera upgrade, the in-display hole will be smaller compared to the Galaxy Note 10 series and it will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.x skin on top.

According to leaks, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 will shrink the front camera and will have a higher screen-to-body ratio. It is also expected that the upcoming device will either feature a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate display.

We will also get to see Samsung use a new camera setup on the back of the Galaxy S11, which will be a nice change to see as the company has been using the same 12MP sensor first introduced in the Galaxy S7 in back 2016.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with the company’s own next-generation Exynos or Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipsets. It is also being said that the company will combine this with its all-new memory module, which in terms of performance beats both the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 easily. 5G will be an integrated option and will not be offered in a separate variant.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to come with support for the company’s own 45W fast charging technology. We can also expect the company to bundle the 45W fast charger in the box this time along. The lower models of the S11 might not come with a microSD card slot and Samsung will continue not providing the 3.5mm headphone jack with this phone.