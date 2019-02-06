Samsung granted patent that could allow the S Pen to add camera, optical zoom

Samsung’s S Pen might be a lot more powerful in the future, and could feature a camera and optical zoom, if one goes by a recent patent granted to the company. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Samsung’s patent which could ensure that the S Pen also functions as a camera with a superior optical zoom system, reports PatentlyMobile.

The patent design shows how Samsung could add a lens, image sensor inside the S Pen, which would then convert the image signal to an electrical one, and this could be controlled wirelessly or by wire by the electronic device.

This would be the smartphone here and the S Pen would confirm that the image or picture has been taken by the camera.

Further, the optical zoom can be controlled from the external electronic device, according to the patent. The patent talks about how the electric pen will have “an optical system configured to perform an optical zoom and comprising at least one lens.” There’s speculation that Samsung might add more than one lens in the future S Pen as the patent mentions a plurality of lenses in the system.

There will also be a control key which will allow users to tinker with the optical zoom. There’s also mention of battery being mounted in the pen. A patent, while interesting is no confirmation that Samsung will introduce this kind of a S Pen. Still an S Pen with a camera and zoom will definitely be interesting.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones and the S Pen have helped the series stand out in the premium flagship market. A more powerful S Pen could make the device really unique in the segment.

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung introduced Bluetooth capabilities for its S Pen, which would allow users to control the device from far away. For instance, users can hold down the button on the S Pen to open the camera app, tap the button once to take a photo or double tap to switch between the front or rear camera.

The Note 9’s S Pen also lets users control presentation slides, media playback, help with translation of text in addition to the regular tasks of helping users take notes.