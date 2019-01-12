Samsung gives a glimpse of Galaxy S10 in post about its new OneUI

Samsung has posted an article explaining the features of One UI on its global newsroom, which accidentally gave a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy S10 device. The company has already confirmed that the Galaxy S10 will launch on February 20.

Advertising

The OneUI article was posted on January 7 and has since been updated, due to the fact it might have accidentally revealed how the upcoming Galaxy S10’s front panel might look like. This image of the Galaxy S10 was first spotted by a Reddit user named qgtx.

The first image in this article showcased a device with thin bezels, curved edges and a punch hole display on the side. This image matches a lot of earlier leaks and reports, which have said that Samsung will be going for the Infinity-o display on the new S10 series.

Samsung has sent out media invites for its upcoming Unpacked event that will be held on February 20 in San Francisco. At the event, the company is expected to launch its Galaxy S10 smartphone series and might also launch its first foldable smartphone, which according to earlier reports will be named Galaxy Fold.

All Samsung Galaxy S10 variants launched at the event will sport Samsung’s Infinity O display, though the S10 Plus could have dual front cameras, while the S10 Lite and S10 will have single front cameras. All the variants are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor or the company’s own Exynos 9820 processor depending on the market.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly feature a single front camera and a flat display, whereas, the Galaxy S10 will have a single camera unit with a curved display.

The other three Galaxy S10 variants – Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt will all sport dual front cameras. The Galaxy S10+ will have triple cameras at the back, while the two 5G variants could come with quad-cameras, according to some leaks.

Galaxy S10 Plus might not be the largest device this year as reports suggest that the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Bolt will both feature a 6.7-inch display larger than Galaxy S10 Plus’s 6.3-inch display.

All of these devices, except for the Galaxy S10 Lite will come integrated with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The sensor on the Galaxy S10 Lite will likely be placed on the side.

Advertising

Samsung’s new phones will also be powered by the company’s revamped OneUI interface, which will be based on Android Pie.