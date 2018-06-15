Samsung Gear S4 to launch alongside Galaxy Note 9 on August 9: Report

Samsung could launch the Gear S4 alongside the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation) Samsung could launch the Gear S4 alongside the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation)

Samsung is planning to launch the Gear S4 along with the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. According to a report from South Korea’s ET News (via SamMobile), both the upcoming devices will be launched at the same time. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date for the Gear S4 and Galaxy Note 9.

The next-generation Gear S4 will be reportedly using Panel Level Packaging (PLP) to build the application processor for the smartwatch that could make the device thinner and lighter. The report says Samsung Gear S4 would be the first commercial device to take advantage of the new technology.

Samsung Gear S4 will evidently come with a bigger battery, as claimed by Twitter tipster Ice Universe on Weibo. The smartwatch will have a 470mAh battery, up from 370mAh in the Gear S3. This could mean that the Gear S4 will last longer compared to its predecessor. Word on the street is that the Gear S4 will be made available in three colour options (black, silver, and gold), according to SamMobile. Like the Gear S3, Samsung is likely to offer the Gear S4 in two different styles, a sports-centric model and a regular variant.

The South Korean major is yet to confirm the Gear S4, but multiple reports point towards a Q4 launch. Rumours also claim that Samsung will ditch its proprietary TizenOS in favour of Google’s WearOS for the Gear S4. The Gear S4 will be a sequel to the Gear S3, which was launched at IFA trade show in Berlin last year.

Beyond the Gear S4, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. The successor to last year’s Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly come with a bigger 6.4-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, Bixby 2.0 virtual assistant, and up to 512GB of internal memory. The smartphone will be competing against Apple iPhone X and Huawei P20 Pro.

