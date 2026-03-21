Samsung may not be giving up on the triple-fold: A thinner, tougher Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may make an appearance next year

Samsung’s triple-folding phone concept may be gone for now, but a more refined version could already be in the works. (Express Photo)

Samsung recently discontinued sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first triple-folding smartphone, without offering an official reason. The device was never intended for mass production and primarily served as a showcase of the company’s engineering capabilities. However, its high price and limited profit margins are believed to have played a role in the decision.

That said, Samsung may not be done with the concept just yet. According to Korean tipster yeux1122 on Naver, the company is already working on a successor, likely to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold 2, along with a new device featuring a slidable display.

The next-generation triple-folding phone is said to still be in the early prototyping stage. It could feature a more durable hinge, with much of the redesign work reportedly already completed. This improved hinge may also help make the device thinner and lighter.