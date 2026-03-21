Samsung may not be giving up on the triple-fold: A thinner, tougher Galaxy Z TriFold 2 may make an appearance next year

Samsung recently discontinued sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first triple-folding smartphone, without offering an official reason. The device was never intended for mass production and primarily served as a showcase of the company’s engineering capabilities. However, its high price and limited profit margins are believed to have played a role in the decision.
That said, Samsung may not be done with the concept just yet. According to Korean tipster yeux1122 on Naver, the company is already working on a successor, likely to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold 2, along with a new device featuring a slidable display.
The next-generation triple-folding phone is said to still be in the early prototyping stage. It could feature a more durable hinge, with much of the redesign work reportedly already completed. This improved hinge may also help make the device thinner and lighter.
For those not in the loop, the Galaxy Z TriFold is 12.9mm thick when folded, but its successor is rumoured to be slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold7, which is just 8.9mm thick when folded.
As for the launch timeline, the Galaxy Z TriFold 2 is rumoured to arrive sometime next year, giving Samsung more time to refine durability and address issues like display creasing.
In addition, Samsung is said to be exploring a new form factor altogether. The company could be developing a hybrid device with a slidable OLED screen, possibly called the Galaxy Z Slide. While similar concepts were shown at CES 2026, this version may use a manual sliding mechanism that expands into a larger 7-inch display when extended.
As it turns out, this slidable phone is said to expected to launch in the last quarter of 2027 or early 2028.