Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung’s latest foldable devices are now official. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were launched at a global event in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung also introduces its new Galaxy Watch 5 along with a more durable Watch 5 Pro version. The Buds 2 Pro earbuds were also introduced.

The new foldable phones are expected to cement Samsung’s dominance of this segment further. Samsung first introduced its foldable lineup in 2019 and this is the fourth iteration which comes with improvements to the performance, design, multitasking and camera.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, Samsung is expected to control close to 80 per cent of the foldable smartphone market driven by the new range of foldable phones. Here’s a closer look at Samsung’s new devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4: What’s new

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a more streamlined design compared to the previous generation. Both phones now have an upgraded display as well with an adaptive refresh rate of 1 Hz to 120 Hz. Previously this was limited to 10hz to 120 Hz.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a more streamlined design compared to the previous generation. (Image credit; Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a more streamlined design compared to the previous generation. (Image credit; Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The latest generation of Samsung’s foldable phones is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which offers improved performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Samsung is also bringing improvements to Night photography on both phones, and improving the rear camera’s optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch display with a 2K resolution when folded out, its secondary display is 6.2-inches with an HD+ resolution. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and its secondary display is 1.9-inches.

The latest generation of Samsung’s foldable phones is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / The latest generation of Samsung’s foldable phones is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express

Samsung says it’s improving the secondary display on the Flip 4 with more customisation options for users. This will include new custom fonts, icons and designs and the ability for users to create their own Cover Screen with new clock designs and backgrounds in various formats such as images, GIFs, and even video.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has the FlexCam feature where users can take videos or selfies by partially folding the phone. Samsung says the FlexCam is optimised for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook as well. Users will also be able to take high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen itself by using the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot feature.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has the FlexCam feature where users can take videos or selfies by partially folding the phone. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has the FlexCam feature where users can take videos or selfies by partially folding the phone. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a slimmer hinge as well, along with straighter edges. With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is also increasing the battery to 3700 mAh and offering faster charging– around 50 per cent in 30 minutes with a 25W fast charger.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is seeing improvements in its multitasking capabilities. It is also the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldable phones. Samsung is also adding a new taskbar at the bottom when the device is used in tablet mode to give a PC-style experience.

Advertisement

The new software will let users take a video call on one side of the screen while keeping their presentation files or documents open on the other screen. Samsung is also introducing new swipe gestures and will let users switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split their screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Further, Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop functionality on the Fold 4. The phone also has support for the S Pen and there’s storage inside for this accessory in the new Standing Cover. The cover has to be purchased separately.

Samsung has also upgraded the camera on the Z Fold 4 to a 50MP wide lens, along with 30X Space Zoom Lens and 3X optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 continues with Under Display Camera (UDC) seen in the previous generation, though this one comes with some improvements as well.

Samsung says apps like Facebook are optimised for the bigger screen. Further, the Flex mode will let users watch content on Netflix hands-freee.

Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass Rictus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass as well as IPX8 water resistance rating.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with a new compact design and support for Hi-Fi 24bit Audio. The new design also means these earbuds are smaller with a more secure fit, according to Samsung. The Buds 2 Pro also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well.

Apart from the foldable phones, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro during the event. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) Apart from the foldable phones, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro during the event. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro come with improved sensors for heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, etc. The Watch 5 Pro comes with a titanium body and has a more rugged design compared to the Watch 5. It also gets a different strap with a magnetic buckle.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also come with a bigger 590 mAh battery. Samsung claims the battery life is 80 hours on this without GPS mode turned on, and with GPS in continuous use this will be around 20 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 colour options

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in the Bora Purple and Graphite colours as well as new options of pink, gold and blue. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Standing Cover with Pen case will come in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours. It will also come in Burgundy and additional storage capacity options up to one terabyte, though this will be limited to the Samsung website.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in the Bora Purple and Graphite colours as well as new options of pink, gold and blue. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in the Bora Purple and Graphite colours as well as new options of pink, gold and blue. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes in three colours: Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.