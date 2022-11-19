scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 receive Android 13-based One UI 5 update

Samsung: One UI 5 for the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip 4 comes with extended Material You support that covers several more elements.

Fold-4-FBThe Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in August 2022 with Android 12L (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

As has been the case for the past couple of years, Samsung has once again impressed with its Android 13 rollout. Most of its flagship lineup, all the way back to the S20 series is now running the version. The foldable lineup has been slower than the non-foldable lineup but it’s always better late than never. Samsung’s now rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While the Korean company did roll out an update for both devices last week, it was limited to beta testers at the time. However, with the new expanded rollout, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is receiving stable One UI 5 in India, carrying firmware version F936BXXU1BVK3.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

The update also features the November security patch, which obviously is the latest currently. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is starting to receive the Android 13 too in India as well, according to some users, again with the November security patch.

To download the update, open up the Settings app, navigate to Software update, and if it’s available, hit Download and install. Note that major system updates like this one may be rolled out in batches, so even if you haven’t received it yet, it should be on its way. You can try again later.

One UI 5 comes with extended Material You support that covers several more elements. There are also more dynamic, wallpaper-based colour options to pick from – eight in total, to be precise. The notifications panel has been tweaked a little with larger, more distinguishable app icons.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, bold, but is it for you?

Call backgrounds have also been updated with the ability to set a custom background for each contact. Other cool features include improved stacked widgets, improved multitasking, and camera UI tweaks.

