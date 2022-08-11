Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: What’s changed?

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 yesterday at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, where the brand also launched a number of other devices. The new Fold 4 comes with a number of changes compared to its predecessor and also bumps up the internal specifications.

Here’s what’s changed with the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 looks a lot like the Fold 3, and it may be difficult to distinguish the phones at first glance. However, there are some small changes here. The Galaxy Fold 4 is more compact when folded than the Fold 3 and can fit into tighter pockets a little more easily this time. The device is also lighter this year, but only by about 17 grams.

Samsung also claims the new Fold 4 is stronger than the Fold 3 despite being lighter. This is thanks to a number of changes including implementing a layer of fibre instead of metal to support the display’s digitiser. Both phones offer screen protection, but the Fold 4 gets Gorilla Glass Victus Plus instead of the Gorilla Glass Victus on the Galaxy Fold 3.

Displays

The size of both the displays (measured diagonally) on the Fold 3 and Fold 4 remain the same at 7.6-inches for the inner folding display and 6.2-inch for the outer cover display. However, the panels of the Fold 4 are a little more wider than the Fold 3.

You still have AMOLED panels on both phones, and 120Hz refresh rate support on both the outer and inner screens.

Performance

The performance is where the Galaxy Fold 4 perhaps offers the biggest change compared to the Galaxy Fold 3. The phone is now powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 instead of the Snapdragon 888. The 8+ Gen 1 is a more powerful chipset and also a more stable chip in terms of battery efficiency and thermal performance compared to the Snapdragon 888.

You get 12GB RAM on both variants of the Fold, but apart from the 256GB or 512GB of storage, the Fold 4 also offers a 1TB storage variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also available in some new colours compared to the Fold 3. (Image Source: Samsung) The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also available in some new colours compared to the Fold 3. (Image Source: Samsung)

Camera

The Galaxy Fold 4 also gets better cameras, at least on paper. Instead of a 12MP+12MP+12MP triple camera found on the Fold 3, we now have a 50MP+12MP+10Mp camera setup on the Fold 4. While not much changes with the ultrawide camera, and the telephoto camera even sees a slight reduction in the megapixel count, the newer 50MP main sensor should improve regular shots and low-light photography on the Fold 4.

Samsung also sticks with the 4MP under-display camera and 10MP outer front camera on the new Fold 4 just like the Fold 3.

Battery, charging

Both the Fold 4 and Fold 3 come with a 4,400mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging (wired). You also have Qi wireless charging support on both phones, along with support for reverse power sharing (wireless) for any supported earbuds or smartwatches.