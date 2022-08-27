scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets ‘Expert RAW camera’ app support

The latest version of the Expert RAW app brings in improvements to low-light photography and adds support for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4The Expert RAW app supports only a handful of Galaxy series devices. (Image Source: Samsung)

Earlier this month, Samsung announced two new foldable devices- Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. And soon after the official launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the South Korean manufacturer maker has now added support for the phone to the Expert RAW camera app.

In case you are unaware, the Expert Raw app was officially released a few months ago with support for a handful of Galaxy series devices. Offering more control when taking pictures compared to the stock camera app, it gives users complete manual control over elements like ISO, shutter speed, and focus, for each individual lens in the phone’s multi-camera setup. The app also connects to Adobe Lightroom for those interested in editing images on the go.

While this is not the first time Samsung has improved low-light photography, the latest version of the Expert RAW app makes further tweaks to the overall low-light performance and now has the ability to add custom presets. Before the update, only Galaxy S22 series, S21 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, and Z Fold 3 were supported.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might sport 200MP camera sensor: Report

If you want to download the app, just head over to the Galaxy Store and search for Expert RAW.

To give you a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It features a 7.6-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen along with a 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED cover display.

