Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched: Check specifications

August 10, 2022 6:34:37 pm
Samsung just announced its newest lineup of foldables in India today – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the more compact Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new foldables improve on last year’s Galaxy Fold and Flip with improved internal specifications and more.
Here’s all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: What’s new?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display panel on the inside. This is the main, folding screen and it also supports 120Hz refresh rate and can dynamically switch from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the task at hand.
This is complimented by a smaller outer screen, which users can operate on when the Fold 4 is closed. This is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, again with support for 120Hz refresh rate, though the outer panel can only go as low as 48Hz when trying to save battery.
Subscriber Only Stories
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes in three storage variants. All three variants have 12GB RAM but you can choose between 256GB, 512GB or 1TB internal storage.
For the cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple camera on the back, combined with a a front camera for the outer display and another front camera for the inner, larger display.
The triple camera setup on the back comprises a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with 123-degree field of view and a third 10MP telephoto sensor with OIS. The outer front camera (usable when the phone is closed) is a 10MP sensor, while the inner front camera (usable when the phone is opened) is a 4MP under-display sensor.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also comes with a 4,400mAh battery and support for 25W wired charging and Qi wireless charging. Other features include an IPX8 certification, Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1, a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor, and support for Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E. The phone also weighs 263 grams.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: What’s new?
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz). This is the main screen that’s folds internally. The phone also has a smaller secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 260×512 pixels outer display for when it is folded in its clamshell form factor.
The Flip 4 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. There is a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and Qi wireless charging. The phone weighs 187 grams.
The phone comes with a dual camera setup on the rear comprising a 12MP main camera with OIS and a second 12MP ultrawide camera with 123-degree field of view. There’s also a 10MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
Other specifications include an IPX8 certification, Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1, a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor, and support for Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers ‘mild heart attack’ at gym; things to keep in mind while exercising
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
ICAI CA Inter, final November 2022 application process begins; how to apply
Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist
In pictures: The venomous bluebottle jellyfish spotted in Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty beach
Tata Power joins hands with JP Infra Mumbai to install residential EV charging points
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Extra polio shot offered to London children as concern grows
Birdwatch: Spotted Dove — A common garden bird often confused with similar-looking birds
Three months on, Karnataka government school students yet to get uniforms, socks, shoes
In rare surgery, doctors remove fungal ball from Long Covid patient’s heart
Dinesh Karthik is good but guys like Suryakumar Yadav are actual finishers: Krishnamachari Srikkanth
CUET delay: JNU teachers’ demands restoration of university’s own admission procedure
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self-serving and power-seeking leader