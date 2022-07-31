Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 will be open for pre-booking starting today for Rs 1999

If you’ve been eyeing the new lineup of Z series phones Samsung has been working on, here’s some good news. Interested customers can now pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the official Samsung website starting today. The pre-booking page has not gone live yet, but Samsung has confirmed it will start these today.

Pre-booking the phones will allow these customers to be the first recipients of the new Galaxy foldable devices when they launch on August 10. To pre-book either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4, users can simply go to the Samsung website and visit the smartphone section to find instructions to pre-book the phones.

Users will have to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to book the phone, and those who buy the Fold 4 or Flip 4 after pre-booking will get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000, as per Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are set to launch at 6:30pm IST on August 10, 2022. Ahead of the launch, here’s everything we know so far about the two phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are both expected to look a lot like their predecessors. They’re also likely to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Recent leaks revealed the design of the phones and the multiple colour variants they will launch in. We will still need to wait some more to know for sure if the Galaxy Z Fold will feature an in-display front camera this year after the implementation received mixed reviews on the Z Fold 3.

Samsung is also expected to improve the appearance of the crease on the folding display this year, and will also keep support for the S-Pen intact now that the Note series has officially been discontinued.