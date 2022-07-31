scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 will be open for pre-booking starting today for Rs 1999

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are set to launch at 6:30pm IST on August 10, 2022.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 31, 2022 11:51:26 am
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z flip 4You can now pre-order the Galaxy Z4-series phones ahead of launch. (Image Source: Samsung)

If you’ve been eyeing the new lineup of Z series phones Samsung has been working on, here’s some good news. Interested customers can now pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the official Samsung website starting today. The pre-booking page has not gone live yet, but Samsung has confirmed it will start these today.

Pre-booking the phones will allow these customers to be the first recipients of the new Galaxy foldable devices when they launch on August 10. To pre-book either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4, users can simply go to the Samsung website and visit the smartphone section to find instructions to pre-book the phones.

Users will have to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to book the phone, and those who buy the Fold 4 or Flip 4 after pre-booking will get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000, as per Samsung.

Also Read |Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 may not look very different from last year’s foldables

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are set to launch at 6:30pm IST on August 10, 2022. Ahead of the launch, here’s everything we know so far about the two phones.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...Premium
Margaret Alva: ‘I know there are pressures, threats…. (But) M...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are both expected to look a lot like their predecessors. They’re also likely to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Recent leaks revealed the design of the phones and the multiple colour variants they will launch in. We will still need to wait some more to know for sure if the Galaxy Z Fold will feature an in-display front camera this year after the implementation received mixed reviews on the Z Fold 3.

Samsung is also expected to improve the appearance of the crease on the folding display this year, and will also keep support for the S-Pen intact now that the Note series has officially been discontinued.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

2

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

5

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery
Know Your City

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Sonova GVP Martin Grieder

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Cong family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement