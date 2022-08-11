scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India pre-orders to open August 16: Here are the offers

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will soon be available for pre-order in India on the Samsung website starting August 16.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 5:36:35 pm
Samsung-Galaxy-UnpackedSamsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday.

Samsung unveiled its latest foldable smartphones yesterday, the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now, the South Korean smartphone maker has announced that the phones will be available for pre-order at a Live Commerce event scheduled for August 16.  This is a pre-booking event taking place for the Galaxy Z series on Samsung.com. India customers will be able to pre-book the Galaxy Z phones from the event. However, Samsung has not confirmed the India prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4.

The company also said those who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 40,000 along with an exclusive gift worth Rs 5,199. During the Live Commerce event, users will be able to book the special Bespoke edition for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 1TB variant as well.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition will also receive a slim clear cover worth Rs 2,000 in addition to the aforementioned benefits. Please note that the special offers on Live Commerce will start at 12 PM on August 16 and will be valid till midnight on August 17.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 announced with improved performance, displays

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts from $999 whereas Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced from $1,799 onwards. Last year, Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a starting price of Rs 1,49,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was introduced at Rs 84,999. Apart from the foldable phones, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It has not yet confirmed when these products will be made available in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4: Specifications

To give you a quick recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ inner display accompanied by a smaller 6.2-inch outer display. Both screens have a refresh rate of 120HZ and support LTPO. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and features a 4MP camera on the inner display. All of this is backed by a 4,400mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ LPTO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features a small SAMOLED 1.9-inch outer display. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The battery is rated at 3,700mAh with support for 25W charging.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
