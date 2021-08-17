Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which is the right foldable phone for you?

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with a number of other products at its 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 improves on a number of aspects like the screen, the build of the device, and even a new camera technology on the main inner screen. However, is it a good upgrade if you already own last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2? Here’s a head-to-head between the two phones to help you decide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Design and build

The Fold 2 weighed 282g and measured 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm when unfolded and 159.2 x 68 x 13.8-16.8 mm when folded. A glass back and aluminium frame completed the build of the phone.

The design language is not very far away from the Glass and aluminium frame of Fold 3, which now measures 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm when unfolded and 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm when folded, weighing 271g. The Fold 3 also comes with an IPX8 certification that keeps the phone splash-proof, something the Fold 2 misses out on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 featured a 7.6-inch foldable main screen with a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels (about 373 ppi density) and 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The screen on the Fold 3 meanwhile, is the same 7.6-inch panel with 1768 x 2208 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification, but it also includes an under-display camera on the right half of the screen.

Coming to the smaller secondary cover display, we have a 6.23 inch, 25:9 AMOLED 816 x 2260 panel with Gorilla Glass Victus. The newer Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch 832 x 2268 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Performance

The Fold 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, while the Fold 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888, which is significantly more powerful and a little more future-proof. If performance matters to you, Fold 3 is a better bet.

You also get 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage on both phones. There are stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and support for Wi-Fi 6 on both phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Camera

The Fold 2 has a triple camera on the back made up of a 12MP main camera, 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view. There are two 10MP front cameras, one on the main inner display and another on the secondary cover display.

The setup on the Fold 3 is largely the same except for the second front camera on the main inner screen, which is now a 4MP under-display camera that hides when not in use, to provide an intrusion-free full-screen experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 2: Battery Life

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging, 11W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging at 4.5W. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a slightly smaller 4400mAh battery and also supports 25W fast wired charging, 11W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging at 4.5W.