Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to have S Pen support, under-display camera: Report

Samsung’s flagship line for 2021 will start with the Galaxy S21 series in January, but it looks like the good old Note series might come to an end. A new report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be launching in June instead. The latest leak comes from Korean portal AJUNews, which states that Samsung will include the S Pen in S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3. It also goes on to add that Galaxy Note 21 series will be scrapped, though these claims of Samsung killing the Note series have been reported before.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport an under-display camera (UDC). The report also states that the specifications have been confirmed for the mass production of the handset. It will be interesting to see how Samsung incorporates the S Pen in the Fold series. However, it can be considered a good move considering the large screen on the phone.

The UDC also means that the third generation of the device will be all screen on the inside. The UDC will use the light passing through the pixels of the OLED screen to take pictures or record videos.

There were also rumours that Samsung may go ahead with a pop-up camera as we have seen on various smartphones in the past couple of years, but the South-Korean smartphone marker went ahead with UDC, according to the report. But if the image quality suffers because to the new camera tech, it may get excluded from the final product altogether.

Tipster Max Weinbachm who writes for Android Police, had also tweeted about the Samsung flagship line up this year, which made no mention of the Note 21 series. The lineup includes the S21 series, the Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3 series, which again hints that the Samsung might end the Note series this time. Check out his tweet below:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also get an early launch as the Z Fold 2 was launched earlier in September this year. An earlier leak by Ice Universe claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an ultra-thin glass to ensure support for the S Pen.

Samsung is also planning to launch a phone with rollable display sometime in 2021. Earlier this month, vice-chairman Lee Jae-Yong was spotted carrying a smartphone with a rollable display during his visit to the company’s research and development centre in Seoul, South Korea. The stretchable phone is also expected to solve the problem of crease which is a common problem on foldable devices.

