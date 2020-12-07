Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to sport 4-inch external screen, two other Fold devices expected: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Samsung’s flagship lineup in 2021 will include three new foldable phones. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is seen as a given, a new report from research firm UBI Research indicates that the company will have two more foldable devices: the Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Galaxy Z Flip 2. The Z Fold Lite is expected to launch earlier in the first quarter itself, according to the latest report.

An earlier report by Reuters has already said that Samsung will end the iconic Galaxy Note series, and the Galaxy Z Fold series will likely replace it. Earlier leaks from Korea have also indicated that Samsung will add stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold series and the Galaxy S21 series as well, though these will be sold separately. Samsung could also introduce an under-display camera on the Z Fold 3 smartphone, according to earlier reports.

Korean paper The Elec, which has reported on UBI Research’s note, talks about three Galaxy foldable phones. Samsung will likely include a Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Galaxy Z Flip 2 in the lineup next year, according to the report. The Z Flip 2 and Z Fold 3 will likely launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to the report. If Samsung does end the Note series, the third quarter launch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would make perfect sense given this is the time when the Note phone is typically introduced.

UBI Research indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch primary display and a 3-inch external screen, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will have a slightly larger 7-inch range primary screen and will be complemented with a 4-inch external screen. The three smartphones would use ultra-thin glass as cover windows and use the in-folding method for the design, adds the report.

This would also mean that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a smaller external display at 4-inches, compared to the 6.2-inch edge-to-edge Infinity-O Cover Display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The original Flip had an external display size of 4.6 inches, so the external display size will also reduce on the Z Flip 2. The report states that given the possibility of Samsung equipping the Galaxy Fold 3, with S Pen support, which would mean the smartphone would have to be a little thicker, for the surface to withstand the tip of the stylus.

