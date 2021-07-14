Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are set to launch later this year in August. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has shed some light regarding the pricing of the two new foldable phones by Samsung. The two phones have also been spotted on TENAA listings, revealing some more specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected price

The two Samsung smartphones’ pricing was spotted in South Korean publication Naver Blog. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be priced between KRW 1,900,000 and KRW 1,999,000 (about Rs. 1.24 lakhs and Rs. 1.30 lakhs) while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be priced between KRW 1,900,000 and KRW 1,999,000 (about Rs. 1.24 lakhs and Rs. 1.30 lakhs).

Note that these prices have not been confirmed by Samsung and must be taken with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also surfaced on the TENAA certification website in China, first spotted by MyFixGuide. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch display on the outer face as well as a 4,500mAh battery. The listing also reveals that the phone, listed as the SM-F9260, features 128.1×158.2×6.4mm dimensions when folded.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also spotted on the listings with the model number SM-F7110. The folding phone is set to have a single SIM slot but could feature eSIM connectivity for Dual LTE and 5G. The listing also shows that the phone is smaller and thinner than the original Galaxy Z Flip. Further it is expected to come with a 3200mAh or 3300mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to launch the two new Galaxy phones on August 11 next month at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The event is set to unveil some more Galaxy products including the new Galaxy Watch 4 series of smartwatches.