scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Most read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks reveal revamped camera design

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is also expected to come with support for the S-Pen.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 4, 2021 6:25:18 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2,The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to come with a more compact body than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as per the leaks. (Image Source: Samsung, Representational)

Samsung’s next major flagship devices are expected to be the refreshed Galaxy Z Fold folding smartphone and possibly a new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. The phones are expected to come around the August time frame. Now new leaks for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have appeared online that show what the two phones could look like.

Twitter user Alvin (@Sondesix) has shared leaked images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new images show a new camera module design. We still see three sensors in the array but the module itself is more compact than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The LED flash unit also now sits below the camera lenses. Check out the tweets below.

The leak also suggests that in the folded state, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature less of a gap between the two folded halves of the device compared to its predecessor. The Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in three colours including green, black and silver, as per the leaked images.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. A lighter frame, thinner bezels and for the first time for Samsung, an under-display front camera is also expected on the phone. Note that the leaks may not carry completely true information as any of this is confirmed officially by Samsung yet.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Galaxy Z Flip 3 too could get new design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also expected to come with major design enhancements compared to its predecessor. The vertically folding phone is now expected to come with a vertical camera setup to make more room for a bigger outer screen.

This should allow the secondary screen to offer more content and functionality. Expected colour options for the phone include black, white, purple and green. Again, the leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also not officially confirmed and could not end up being the final product. We suggest taking the leaks with a pinch of salt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x