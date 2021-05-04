Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks reveal revamped camera design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to come with a more compact body than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as per the leaks. (Image Source: Samsung, Representational)

Samsung’s next major flagship devices are expected to be the refreshed Galaxy Z Fold folding smartphone and possibly a new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. The phones are expected to come around the August time frame. Now new leaks for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have appeared online that show what the two phones could look like.

Twitter user Alvin (@Sondesix) has shared leaked images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new images show a new camera module design. We still see three sensors in the array but the module itself is more compact than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The LED flash unit also now sits below the camera lenses. Check out the tweets below.

And also, meet the Galaxy Z Fold3. Black, White (Silver), and Green! pic.twitter.com/pOTCpxz70s — Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021

Also… Galaxy Z Fold3 with S Pen is confirmed! pic.twitter.com/v3ehrK81SP — Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The leak also suggests that in the folded state, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature less of a gap between the two folded halves of the device compared to its predecessor. The Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in three colours including green, black and silver, as per the leaked images.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. A lighter frame, thinner bezels and for the first time for Samsung, an under-display front camera is also expected on the phone. Note that the leaks may not carry completely true information as any of this is confirmed officially by Samsung yet.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 too could get new design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also expected to come with major design enhancements compared to its predecessor. The vertically folding phone is now expected to come with a vertical camera setup to make more room for a bigger outer screen.

Galaxy Z Flip3 ———————— It appears like most of you still do not believe the Z Fold Series leak is actually real. Well, I don’t blame you. But just look at this GIF I took from the “original” video. That looks way too real to be fake. pic.twitter.com/73RDnnLwWV — Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021

This should allow the secondary screen to offer more content and functionality. Expected colour options for the phone include black, white, purple and green. Again, the leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also not officially confirmed and could not end up being the final product. We suggest taking the leaks with a pinch of salt.