Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks reveal estimated launch period

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be Samsung’s next flagship folding phone. Expected to launch in August, the phone now has a leaked date for shipping availability thanks to a tip by Jon Prosser. The leak suggests that the Samsung GalaxyZ Fold 3 could start shipping out to customers starting August 27. The tipster also claims that the brand will also launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside the Fold 3.

Samsung is yet to make an official reveal on the upcoming Galaxy Unboxed event dates. However, the company is widely expected to make an announcement in July. The launch itself is expected to take place in early August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: What to expect

A leak from May 2021 had suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature less of a gap between the two folded halves of the device compared to its predecessor. The Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in three colours including green, black and silver.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. A lighter frame, thinner bezels and for the first time for Samsung, an under-display front camera is also expected on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also expected to come with major design enhancements compared to its predecessor. The vertically folding phone is now expected to come with a vertical camera setup to make more room for a bigger outer screen. This should allow the secondary screen to offer more content and functionality.

Expected colour options for the phone include black, white, purple and green. Again, the leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also not officially confirmed and could not end up being the final product. We suggest taking the leaks with a pinch of salt.