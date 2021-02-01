Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 concept renders hint S Pen support

Samsung Z Fold 3’s concept render by Ben Geskin has surfaced on the internet and they look like a foldable Ultra version of the upcoming phone. In the render, both inside and outside of the phone can be seen with support for S Pen. However, it is not yet clear whether the S Pen will be housed inside the smartphone or will be placed externally with the help of a case, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The South Korean smartphone maker discontinued the Note series which meant that the S Pen will not be exclusive to the premium series. Earlier this year Samsung President of mobile TM Roh revealed that the S Pen support will be available on more devices.

“We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better,” Roh said in a statement. “We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.”

There is not much difference in the expanded or the outer screen of the phone from the previous generation but the camera bump looks similar to that of S21 Ultra’s as it merges with the side of the device. Also, in the render, the front-facing camera is not visible with the black wallpaper. This could also mean that the Fold 3 may sport an under-display camera. So far, ZTE Axon 5G is the only phone commercially available to sport the under-display camera technology.

Earlier rumours from Ross Young of DisplaySearch suggested that the phone will have a 7.53-inch internal OLED display and a 6.21-inch external screen. The display technology is expected to increase the power efficiency of Fold 3.

There are also rumours that the phone will be thinner than the previous version which will be an added bonus considering the size and weight of the phones in this form factor so far.