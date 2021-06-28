Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaked renders surface

The leaked renders gives us an insight into the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image source : Evan Blass / Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the company’s next generation foldable devices that are expected to launch soon. A recent leak by tipster Evan Blass has given us more insight into the design and appearance of the smartphones. The leaked images are in line with all the rumours regarding the foldable phones.

Blass (known as @evleaks on Twitter ) has posted images on the platform that are renders of the smartphones. According to leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the device may feature a special S Pen since the stylus has “Fold Edition” laser-etched on it along with a button at the other end.

The foldable smartphone could also offer a triple rear camera setup. However we do not have any information about the specifications of the camera. The image also hints at the possibility of the smartphone featuring a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. A lighter frame, thinner bezels and an under-display front camera is also expected on the phone. The leaked render for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to have a dual camera setup next to the secondary screen. The device also seems to sport a dual tone finish.

Must Read | Samsung begins mass producing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, could launch on August 3

Samsung had reportedly ordered a production run of 50,000 to 70,000 units per day of both these smartphones. According to an earlier leak by Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could start shipping out to customers starting August 27.