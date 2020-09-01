Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched at $1,999; pre-order begins today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports two displays: one 6.2-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the outer shell, and the second 7.6-inch flexible glass display on the inside. (Image: Samsung)

At the Unpacked Event 2020 in August, Samsung announced Galaxy Note 20 series and showcased the third generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Today, at the second edition of the Unpacked Event 2020, Samsung officially launches the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the global market at $1,999 (approximately Rs 1,46,086). The foldable device will be available starting September 18 in the United States.

Samsung originally launched its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in September last year. Following that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer introduced the Galaxy Z Flip in February at the Unpacked event at San Francisco. Both of these devices were made available in India. Similarly, we expect Samsung to make the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 2 available in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Price, availability, colours

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is priced at $1,999 for the base variant. The special Thom Browne Edition is available for pre-orders starting today in select markets, it will go on sale on September 25. The base version will be made available in two colour options: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Samsung will allow customers to customise the foldable phone in four hinge colours: Metallic Silver, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue and Metallic Gold. The foldable device will be made available starting September 18. Samsung is yet to reveal the India availability details of the new foldable device and also the pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 sports two displays: one 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display on the outer shell, and the second 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED flexible glass display on the inside. Both the displays are comparatively larger than its predecessor, Galaxy Fold’s 4.6-inch and 7.3-inch displays.

The device is powered by a 7nm based octa-core processor with 5G capabilities. The company has not revealed the name of the processor, however, it is being said that the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OneUI 2.0 skin on top, with optimisations for foldable displays. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a total of five camera sensors inside of it. Three sensors are located on the outer shell to make up the primary camera module. Whereas, one sensor each has been embedded as a hole punch in each of the displays. The outer camera array consists of three cameras: 12MP ultra wide angle lens, another 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The outer display features a 10MP sensor for taking selfies, the inner display consists of another 10MP sensor to take selfies when unfolded.

