Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch on September 1: Expected price, other details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Source: Samsung Mobile/Twitter)

Samsung is set to launch its third foldable smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1 after unveiling it at the launch event of the Galaxy Note 20 series. The successor of the Galaxy Fold (launched in 2019) is expected to be a better folding device as Samsung has addressed a few major issues with the smartphone to make it more practical for daily use. Here’s everything we know about Samsung’s next-generation foldable phone.

All about Samsung’s next Fold

First of all, the screen is said to have improved a lot. Instead of a screen that had an unimpressive aspect ratio upon folding, Samsung has reportedly decreased the bezels to make it more usable when the device is folded. As per rumours, the outer display is a 6.23-inch SUPER AMOLED with 2,260 x 816 pixels and a 25:9 aspect ratio. It will come with an Infinity-O display to house a 10MP selfie camera. There will be a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The inner display is new and improved as well. Rumours suggest it will have a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The camera on the inner display has improved as well. Instead of taking up space on the right side of the screen, now there’s a 10MP cutout camera.

It is said to be packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the back, the foldable device is tipped to include a triple camera setup with a massive bump like the Note 20 series. There will be a 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens.

The fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the side. All of this will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery which supports 25W fast-charging, 11W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging as well.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review: Best Android phone, now with a lot extra

Expected price

Ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event part 2, the device was listed on the company’s website in the United Kingdom. According to the listing, it will cost £1,799 (Rs 1,75,644 approximately). To know the final price we will have to wait till September 1.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd