Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs Rs 1,49,999 in India: Here’s how to pre-order

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a new type of smartphone that turns into a tablet.

It’s official: Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to India soon. The South Korean major on Friday announced that it will start selling the fancy foldable phone for Rs 1,49,999. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available for pre-order starting September 14. Samsung has not revealed the date when it makes the device available in the market.

Those who place their orders on September 14 will get YouTube Premium free for 4 months and Microsoft Office 365 available at a discount of 22 per cent. Other launch offers include No-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours options in India.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at an event earlier this month. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is no doubt an expensive smartphone but it will cost lower than that its predecessor, which had a launch price of Rs 1,64,999 in India. Internationally, including the US, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs $2000 or approx Rs 1,47,118.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a new type of smartphone that turns into a tablet. The new phone has a standard 6.2-inch outer screen but when unfolded, it grows to 7.6 inches. The inner screen has a resolution of 2,208 x 1,768 pixels and comes with a120Hz refresh rate. For the new foldable phone, Samsung is using an Ultra-Thin Glass instead of a thin polymer layer that was seen on the original Galaxy Fold. In addition, the company has opted for a new hinge mechanism that makes the phone more durable.

The high-end foldable phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 25W fast wired and 11W fast wireless charging. The phone is powered by Google’s Android, which has been further tuned for folding devices. The Z Fold 2 is 5G enabled.

The advantages of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is that it allows users to open multiple apps at the same time, something you can’t do on a regular phone that exists today. Not every app is optimised for devices like the Z Fold 2, though some popular ones such as YouTube are.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s third attempt at making foldable phones. Earlier this year, it launched the Galaxy Z Flip, a flip-style foldable phone that bends in half.

