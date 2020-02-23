Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s production may be affected due to Coronavirus

Samsung has shifted about half of its smartphone production to Vietnam. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Samsung has shifted about half of its smartphone production to Vietnam. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Samsung Electronics Co will shut down operations at a plant in Gumi City, South Korea, after an employee was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

The suspension will last until Monday morning to prevent the virus from spreading, the company said in an emailed statement. Samsung has two production lines in Gumi, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Seoul, for some of its smartphones.

Samsung has shifted about half of its smartphone production to Vietnam but still produces some of its premium models at the Gumi complex. The stoppage at the plant may affect production of the Samsung’s high-end models including the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold.

