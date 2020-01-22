Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may end up costing $1400, new report says

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could sport a clamshell design just like the Motorola Razr 2019. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could sport a clamshell design just like the Motorola Razr 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the company’s next-generation foldable smartphone will cost less than the Galaxy Fold, reports suggest. But ahead of the official launch, which is expected on February 11, there’s still some confusion on the exact pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip. A new report from Korean publication Naver, which quoted industry sources claims that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will cost 1.6 million won ($1,374 approximately), which is a lot less when compared to around $2000 price-tag of Galaxy Fold.

Meanwhile, a previous report from South Korean news outlet inews24 pegs Galaxy Z Flip’s price between 1 million won ($860 approximately) and 1.5 million won ($1290 approximately). If true, foldable smartphones, which have typically been rather expensive and super niche could become more affordable in 2020. Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation.

So far, foldable smartphones are far from mainstream. Though players like Huawei and Motorola have unveiled their foldable devices, they are priced highly, thanks to the expensive foldable technology. To give a perspective, Huawei Mate X retails at $2600, whereas Motorola Razr 2019 is available at $1500 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could sport a clamshell design just like the Motorola Razr 2019, suggests a leaked promo image on Weibo, but with a difference. It is speculated that the Galaxy Z Flip will be a tri-folding smartphone, a technology that Samsung has already patented. So, the smartphone will likely fold from both the top and bottom parts and not just from the middle like the Razr 2019.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could sport a 6.7-inch foldable glass display and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of the latest Snapdragon 865. The phone is said to come with a dual-camera setup on the outside of the fold. There will also be a 10MP sensor include in a hole-punch cutout on the display inside.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd