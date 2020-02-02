Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leaks in full glory in this hands-on video

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip showed off in a leaked video (Image: screengrab of the video posted by Ben Geskin) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip showed off in a leaked video (Image: screengrab of the video posted by Ben Geskin)

Samsung is expected to launch its next folding phone, said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, along with the Galaxy S20-series at its Unpacked event scheduled on February 11 on San Francisco. However, before the announcement, a first hands-on video of the upcoming foldable device has been leaked online.

Tipster Ben Geskin has shared a short video clip on Twitter which shows the alleged Galaxy Z Flip. The phone looks exactly the same as what we’ve seen in the render images of Samsung’s next foldable device. The clip shows the phone being opened and closed with one hand pretty much like Motorola’s Razr 2019.

When the phone is unfolded, we can spot a punch-hole in the middle of the screen, which Samsung likes to call an Infinity-O display. The screen on the phone looks quite tall and it could have a 22:9 aspect ratio. When the device is folded, the dual-rear camera setup of the phone is visible.

The back of the phone has also a cutout that shows the date and time, while the rest of the space is blank. The other side of the fold has a plain design without any bump or cut-outs. We cannot confirm if the exterior has a metallic finish or there is glass at the back. The hinge of the phone is not shown clearly in the video but it appears that it will be exactly similar to what we’ve seen in the render images.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders.

Galaxy Z Flip specifications

There is not much known about the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip but there is a chance that Samsung chooses to put the top of the line specifications in the device. However, even if that does not happen, the USP of the Galaxy Z Flip will be its fold and not the specifications. We’ll have to wait until next week when Samsung “unfolds” the new foldable device before the world.

As per a recent leak, the Galaxy Z Flip could sport a Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 22:9 aspect ratio. The phone is reported to come with support for 15W wired fast charging and 12W wireless fast charging. The phone could come with 3,300mAh total battery capacity with two separate battery modules– one being a 2,375mAh unit and the second one being a 925mAh unit.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd