Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Key specifications under the foldable form factor

Samsung’s new foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip has been launched at the company’s Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco alongside the Galaxy S20-series lineup. The device is a flip phone with a clamshell design like the Motorola’s foldable Razr phone and it has been priced at $1380, which translates to around Rs 98,000 on conversion.

Samsung has yet to confirm if it plans to bring the Galaxy Z Flip to the Indian market. However, since the company launched the Galaxy Fold in India, we expect the Z Flip to arrive in the country as well. The phone has been made available in three colours — Black, Purple and Golden. We are listing down the key specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio, 2636×1080 pixels resolution, and a hole-punch notch like the Galaxy Note 10-series. The screen folds in half into a compact form factor to easily fit in the palm of your hands.

There is a tiny 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 300×112 pixels resolution at the back of the phone next to the dual-rear camera setup which can be used to take selfies when the phone is shut closed, show date, time, notifications, and caller ID.

The device is powered by a 7nm 64-bit octa-core flagship processor and we believe it to be the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The phone sports 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is backed by a 3300mAh dual battery setup and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face ID support.

At the back of the phone, the dual-rear camera setup carries a primary 12MP wide camera sensor that is clubbed with another 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. The front camera on the phone is 10MP selfie shooter that is placed in the hole-punch at the foldable screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10 out of the box. It supports one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card. Check out our first impressions of the Galaxy Z Flip and the complete design of the phone in these first look pictures.

