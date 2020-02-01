Samsung Galaxy Z Flip key features leaked ahead of Feb 11 launch

The device will come with support for 15W wired fast charging and 12W wireless fast charging. The device will come with support for 15W wired fast charging and 12W wireless fast charging.

Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip during its Unpacked event on February 11. Now a new leak has surfaced stating that the outer display will be called, ‘Focus Display’. When the device is unfolded it will have an aspect ratio of 22:9. The leak also states that the device will come with support for the company’s own 12W fast wireless charging and will sport stereo speakers.

The popular leakster, Ishan Agarwal in a tweet has stated that the Galaxy Z Flip will sport a 1.05-inch Super AMOLED display, which the company will call the ‘Focus Display’, whereas, the internal display will have a size of 6.7-inches with a Full HD+ resolution and a 22:9 aspect ratio.

He also said that the device will come with support for 15W wired fast charging and 12W wireless fast charging. The device will come with 3,300mAh total battery capacity with two separate battery modules, one being a 2,375mAh unit and the second one will be a 925mAh unit. Also, the device will sport stereo speakers.

Inside of the tweet, he also posted a render showing how the device will look while folded and unfolded.

In a follow-up tweet, he states that the main camera on the Galaxy Z Flip will come with the dual-aperture feature, seen on the company’s existing flagship smartphones. The device will be made available in Mirror Black and Purple colour options.

