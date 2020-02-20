Samsung Galaxy Z Flip costs over 1 lakh in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s latest foldable smartphone that comes with a clamshell design. (Express photo by Sneha Saha) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s latest foldable smartphone that comes with a clamshell design. (Express photo by Sneha Saha)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has launched in India at a price of Rs 1,09,999. The flip phone can be pre-booked on Samsung’s India website as well as select retail stores starting February 21, while deliveries will start from February 26. The Galaxy Z Flip is also available with up to 12 months of no interest EMI option. It can be bought in three colour options – Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available with a slew of launch offers including accidental damage coverage, one year of Samsung Care+ protection, one-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at a discounted price as well as access to YouTube premium for four months for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s latest foldable smartphone that comes with a clamshell design. It was announced alongside the Galaxy S20 series at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco in February. In the US, the Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1380, which translates to around Rs 98,000 on conversion.

The screen of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folds into half into a clamshell form factor. The phone gets two displays – the main screen and a secondary 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen on top to view notifications, etc when the phone is shut closed. Samsung has used what it calls the Infinity Flex Display with the company’s proprietary Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), which is said to give the phone a slimmer look.

The main foldable screen measures 6.7-inch of Dynamic AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution and 21.9:9 aspect ratio. It has a hole-punch notch like the Galaxy Note 10-series. Apart from displaying date, time, notifications, and caller ID, the secondary screen can also be used used to take selfies when the phone is folded.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip packs a 3300mAh dual battery setup. Authentication options include side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face ID support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features dual rear cameras, a combination of a primary 12MP wide camera sensor and a secondary 12MP ultrawide-angle lens. The front camera is 10MP. The Galaxy Z Flip runs Android 10 out of the box. It supports one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd