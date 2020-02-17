Samsung Galaxy Z Flip durability test video puts its “glass screen” into question?

Samsung claims Galaxy Z Flip comes with “Ultra thin glass” Samsung claims Galaxy Z Flip comes with “Ultra thin glass”

Samsung officially launched its long awaited flip phone aka Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked 2020 event last week. Besides the polished and stylish design of the Z Flip what grabs the attention of consumers and tech enthusiasts is the “Ultra thin glass” on the front. For the unaware, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Flip is made of glass all around unlike the Galaxy Fold and also the latest Motorola Razr. At first this sounded like a breakthrough but after watching the latest durability test video by the popular JerryRigEverything, the story appears to be completely different.

Usually a phone with a glass screen gets scratched only at level six or may be if it’s a very good quality glass then scratches appear only at level seven or so. But surprisingly that clearly isn’t the case with the all new Galaxy Z Flip. The video shows that the flip phone from Samsung starts registering deep scratches in level two itself, which often is the case with phones with plastic screen. In the JerryRigEverything durability test video of Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr that use plastic you’ll see that the same happens to both these phones.

For the Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr it is understandable considering these have plastic screen but given Galaxy Z Flip comes with “Ultra thin glass” on the front it is unacceptable that phone’s screen gets scratched at such an initial stage. In the video Zack Nelson says, “This screen is in no way scratch resistant whatsoever” which clearly isn’t the case with other glass screen phones.

According to Nelson Samsung could be using a hybrid plastic polymer with microscopic bits of glass with it on the Z Flip. And due to the minimal presence of glass Samsung is confidently advertising the display of Z Flip to be all “glass”. Read our first impressions of the Galaxy Z Flip here

Commenting on this durability test a Samsung spokesperson told The Verge, “Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to deliver a sleek, premium look and offer an immersive viewing experience. Samsung’s first-of-its-kind UTG technology is different from other Galaxy flagship devices. While the display does bend, it should be handled with care. Also, Galaxy Z Flip has a protective layer on top of the UTG similar to Galaxy Fold.”

Samsung has confirmed that it is offering one time screen replacement for the Z Flip for $119. In addition, the company is also providing a specialized screen protector designed for its flip phone for free. Talking about the same Samsung said, “As part of Premier Service, we will offer a one-time free application of a screen protector for the Z Flip at select UBIF [U Break I Fix], Samsung branded locations or by sending it to Samsung Premier Service via mail,” the company added. “The screen protector will be applied by a specialist with the proper equipment to align and apply it. The program is rolling out soon.”

